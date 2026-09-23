Snapdeal banks on Gen Z to leave its old image behind

As Snapdeal’s parent, AceVector Ltd, heads to the public markets, it wants Gen Z—more than two-thirds of its new customers—to remember little of the Snapdeal that once aspired to be one of India’s biggest e-commerce players.

“For them, their perception of Snapdeal is the Snapdeal they see today,” said Rohit Bansal, promoter and joint managing director, AceVector. “Before this, they were too young to be anyone’s customer.”

Founded in 2010 by Kunal Bahl and Bansal, Snapdeal was once among the early leaders of India’s e-commerce market but failed to match the scale of Amazon India and Flipkart as the sector consolidated around a few large platforms. It has since changed gears to focus on value-conscious consumers, particularly in smaller cities and towns.

Today, the company is building its marketplace around value fashion, with most of its business concentrated in lifestyle products such as clothing, footwear, and accessories. The proposition targets the gap between ultra-low-cost merchandise and branded fashion, a segment AceVector believes is particularly relevant to younger consumers outside India’s largest cities.

The IPO AceVector is seeking a valuation of about ₹1,741 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), a fraction of Snapdeal’s $6.5 billion peak valuation in 2016, when it was still seen as one of the country's leading e-commerce players.

The issue is set to open on 25 September with a price band of ₹30-32 a share. The company is raising ₹420 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹287 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹133 crore. The OFS will see existing investors, including SoftBank, Nexus Venture Partners and Foxconn, sell shares.

The fresh capital will largely be used to fund Snapdeal’s next growth phase, with about ₹132 crore earmarked for marketing and business promotion and ₹50 crore for technology infrastructure, according to its red herring prospectus (RHP).

Despite its earlier troubles, the company is going to market with a business that is materially different from its earlier version. In FY26, AceVector’s operating revenue rose 30% to ₹510 crore, while its net loss narrowed to ₹45 crore from ₹126 crore a year ago, according to the company’s IPO disclosures.

It says its asset-light model is central to that improvement. “We have no capex and no fixed cost required to grow our business,” Kunal Bahl, promoter and joint managing director, AceVector, said, adding that the business is “completely asset-light”.

Value fashion bet The repositioning is built around a fairly specific gap in India’s online fashion market: consumers who want trendy products at affordable prices, but do not necessarily want either the cheapest merchandise or established brands.

Snapdeal says that the gap is particularly visible in smaller cities, where consumers can find value fashion offline but have fewer comparable choices online. Today, 98% of Snapdeal’s business is in lifestyle categories, with fashion accounting for more than 60-65% of the business, according to Bansal.

The company is targeting a ₹300-800 price range, which management sees as a middle ground between ultra-value products and branded fashion.

The strategy also reflects a broader change in how consumers shop, said Achint Sethia, chief executive of Snapdeal. “People have moved away from shopping for clothes. People are actually shopping for looks,” Sethia said, pointing to rising consumer aspirations.

Snapdeal’s volumes have grown 75% over two years, its customer base 55%, and purchase frequency 19% in the last year, according to Bahl.

Looking past the old Snapdeal For AceVector, the IPO also puts greater emphasis on the operating metrics behind its newer business model. Bansal said the company would like investors to focus on volume growth, transacting customers, purchase frequency and contribution margins as it enters the public markets.

“There are a few metrics we track very closely internally and would love for the market to track us on those metrics,” Bahl said.

The pitch is also that AceVector is not simply a Snapdeal story. The parent combines the consumer-facing marketplace with Unicommerce, its listed e-commerce enablement business, which has doubled revenue over the past two years while profits have grown faster than revenue, according to management.