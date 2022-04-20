Snapdeal fails to get relief in trademark infringement case

In its petition before the court, Snapdeal had sought an injunction against DNRs from offering any domain names with its trademark—Snapdeal. A single judge bench of Justice C. Hari Shankar, while refusing an interim relief, said it cannot pass an order to operate in future, restricting DNRs from offering for registration any domain name that included the thread/word “ Snapdeal", as that would be attributing the court a “clairvoyance that it does not possess". Snapdeal would, therefore, have to necessarily petition the court against each domain name that it finds to be infringing. “This may be a long and cumbersome exercise. It cannot be helped. There is no shortcut to justice," the court said in the judgement.

