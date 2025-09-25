Good deeds, hard numbers: The auditor shortage
Neha Joshi 6 min read 25 Sept 2025, 08:04 pm IST
Summary
The push for accountability on the Social Stock Exchange is creating a boom market for impact assessors, but the industry lacks the capacity and standardized practices to meet the sudden demand.
A recent move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to refine compliance rules for the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) has spotlighted the small but crucial industry of social impact assessors.
