Good deeds, hard numbers: The auditor shortage

Measuring impact

The SSE is a regulated platform, created as a segment of existing stock exchanges like BSE and NSE. It allows non-profit organizations (NPOs) and for-profit social enterprises to raise funds from the public. Instead of shares, NPOs can list Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments. The goal is to provide a transparent and credible avenue for social organizations to access capital and for investors to support social causes with accountability. Investors evaluate the credibility of the impact report by using methodologies like the social return on investment (SROI), which assigns monetary value to social and environmental outcomes, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, which are standardized by Sebi.