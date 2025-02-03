SoftBank, OpenAI to offer AI services in Japan
Summary
- The 50-50 joint venture will begin offering the services first in Japan and establish a model for global adoption, the companies said Monday.
SoftBank Group and ChatGPT maker OpenAI plan to team up to offer artificial-intelligence services, initially targeting Japanese businesses to lay the groundwork for potential expansion worldwide.
