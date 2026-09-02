Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

SoftBank to offload 1.5% stake in Meesho via block deal

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read2 Sep 2026, 09:55 PM IST
The Meesho sale would add to a busy run of secondary-market transactions.
The Meesho sale would add to a busy run of secondary-market transactions.
Summary

The floor price for theshares have been set at 205 rupees per share, representing a 3.1% discount to Meesho's closing price on NSE. The total deal is worth about $151 million.

Gift this article

Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. is offering to sell 70 million shares in Indian e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd through a block deal on Thursday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. is offering to sell 70 million shares in Indian e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd through a block deal on Thursday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The seller, SoftBank-affiliated SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC, is offering a 1.5% stake in the Vidit Aatrey-led company, with the floor price for the shares being set at 205 rupees per share, representing a 3.1% discount to Meesho's closing price of 211.60 on 2 September on the National Stock Exchange.

The seller, SoftBank-affiliated SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC, is offering a 1.5% stake in the Vidit Aatrey-led company, with the floor price for the shares being set at 205 rupees per share, representing a 3.1% discount to Meesho's closing price of 211.60 on 2 September on the National Stock Exchange.

At the floor price, the total deal is worth about 1,435 crore (around $151 million).

BofA Securities India Ltd and J.P. Morgan India Pvt Ltd are serving as placement agents for the transaction. The term sheet specifies a 60-day lock-up period for the seller.

SoftBank's stake sale in the scrip will follow Y Combinator-linked entities selling 48.5 million Meesho shares worth 970 crore through block deals on 24 August, and American major Fidelity Investments Co offloading a 1.3% stake worth 988 crore in the new-age tech stock on 11 June.

Also Read | Meesho wants its small sellers to graduate from merchants to brands

The stock's lock-in for pre-IPO shares expired on 9 June, making nearly 68% of such shares worth about 60,000 crore, tradable the very next day, as per JM Financial's estimates.

The Japanese investment major has also sold large blocks in Lenskart Solutions Ltd earlier this year. Its arm sold Lenskart shares worth 2,888 crore in August and 2,873 crore in June.

The Meesho sale would add to a busy run of secondary-market transactions.

On 27 August, Welspun Corp.'s promoter entity and a top executive collectively sold company shares worth up to 1,418 crore. The same day, Ribbit Capital offered up to 1,914 crore worth of shares in Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. Y Combinator-linked entities also offloaded Groww shares worth over 1,400 crore that month.

Also Read | Meesho to sharpen AI focus as voice search, recommendation tool lift user base

Other deals in the month included a 600 crore block deal by Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund and Accel in Amagi Media Labs Ltd, representing around 5% of the company's equity, and a nearly 200 crore sale by Qualcomm Ventures in Shadowfax Technologies Ltd.

In the week ended 28 August, Paytmfounder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Resilient Asset Management B.V. also sold a 3% block worth over $300 million in One 97 Communications Ltd, with the economic value of the transaction going to Antfin. Elevation Capital, too, offloaded a partial stake in Paytm on 4 August, cashing in more than $200 million.

Sovereign wealth funds have also been active sellers. Temasek sold a 2% stake in Lenskart for 1,940 crore in July after Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund sold a 2.3% stake for a similar amount following SoftBank's sale in June.

Also Read | Elevation plans twin stake sales in Paytm, Meesho after June-quarter earnings
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesSoftBank to offload 1.5% stake in Meesho via block deal

SoftBank to offload 1.5% stake in Meesho via block deal

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read2 Sep 2026, 09:55 PM IST
The Meesho sale would add to a busy run of secondary-market transactions.
The Meesho sale would add to a busy run of secondary-market transactions.
Summary

The floor price for theshares have been set at 205 rupees per share, representing a 3.1% discount to Meesho's closing price on NSE. The total deal is worth about $151 million.

Gift this article

Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. is offering to sell 70 million shares in Indian e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd through a block deal on Thursday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. is offering to sell 70 million shares in Indian e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd through a block deal on Thursday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The seller, SoftBank-affiliated SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC, is offering a 1.5% stake in the Vidit Aatrey-led company, with the floor price for the shares being set at 205 rupees per share, representing a 3.1% discount to Meesho's closing price of 211.60 on 2 September on the National Stock Exchange.

The seller, SoftBank-affiliated SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC, is offering a 1.5% stake in the Vidit Aatrey-led company, with the floor price for the shares being set at 205 rupees per share, representing a 3.1% discount to Meesho's closing price of 211.60 on 2 September on the National Stock Exchange.

At the floor price, the total deal is worth about 1,435 crore (around $151 million).

BofA Securities India Ltd and J.P. Morgan India Pvt Ltd are serving as placement agents for the transaction. The term sheet specifies a 60-day lock-up period for the seller.

SoftBank's stake sale in the scrip will follow Y Combinator-linked entities selling 48.5 million Meesho shares worth 970 crore through block deals on 24 August, and American major Fidelity Investments Co offloading a 1.3% stake worth 988 crore in the new-age tech stock on 11 June.

Also Read | Meesho wants its small sellers to graduate from merchants to brands

The stock's lock-in for pre-IPO shares expired on 9 June, making nearly 68% of such shares worth about 60,000 crore, tradable the very next day, as per JM Financial's estimates.

The Japanese investment major has also sold large blocks in Lenskart Solutions Ltd earlier this year. Its arm sold Lenskart shares worth 2,888 crore in August and 2,873 crore in June.

The Meesho sale would add to a busy run of secondary-market transactions.

On 27 August, Welspun Corp.'s promoter entity and a top executive collectively sold company shares worth up to 1,418 crore. The same day, Ribbit Capital offered up to 1,914 crore worth of shares in Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. Y Combinator-linked entities also offloaded Groww shares worth over 1,400 crore that month.

Also Read | Meesho to sharpen AI focus as voice search, recommendation tool lift user base

Other deals in the month included a 600 crore block deal by Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund and Accel in Amagi Media Labs Ltd, representing around 5% of the company's equity, and a nearly 200 crore sale by Qualcomm Ventures in Shadowfax Technologies Ltd.

In the week ended 28 August, Paytmfounder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Resilient Asset Management B.V. also sold a 3% block worth over $300 million in One 97 Communications Ltd, with the economic value of the transaction going to Antfin. Elevation Capital, too, offloaded a partial stake in Paytm on 4 August, cashing in more than $200 million.

Sovereign wealth funds have also been active sellers. Temasek sold a 2% stake in Lenskart for 1,940 crore in July after Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund sold a 2.3% stake for a similar amount following SoftBank's sale in June.

Also Read | Elevation plans twin stake sales in Paytm, Meesho after June-quarter earnings
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesSoftBank to offload 1.5% stake in Meesho via block deal
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP