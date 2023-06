TOKYO—SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son says he has rekindled his appetite for investing in technology by talking with ChatGPT in the wee hours about ideas for inventions that the bot validated as wonderful.

Son, 65, told shareholders Wednesday that the artificial-intelligence tool helped revive his spirits after he had been driven to tears by the sense he was nearing the end of his career without having pursued his dreams.

“The time is approaching for us to go on the counteroffensive," Son said at the annual meeting of the Japanese technology-investment company. “I want SoftBank to lead the AI revolution."

Until recently, the company had been cautious about new investments, owing to the global tech selloff and its own investment losses.

Losses from its technology funds had left SoftBank with a net loss of ¥970 billion, equivalent to $6.9 billion, for the fiscal year ended March, the company reported in May. It was the company’s second consecutive year in the red, but the loss was smaller than a year earlier—thanks to SoftBank’s cashing out almost its entire stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group.

Son said he has been focusing on making his own inventions in artificial intelligence after soul-searching late last year. “There were times when I felt a real emptiness," Son said. “I had a big cry. The tears didn’t stop for days."

The answer, he concluded, was to chase his old dream of being a technology “architect" who uses the creative side of his brain.

He said he used ChatGPT every day for brainstorming and has come up with more than 600 ideas. He described one lengthy exchange—at around 3 to 4 in the morning—in which he pitched an idea and then answered the AI chatbot as it raised objections.

“After we repeated this several dozen times, I really felt great because my idea was praised as feasible and wonderful," he said.

Often, he said, he wakes up before dawn with an invention in mind. He said he has a team working three shifts that stands by 24 hours a day, ready to respond to his ideas within five minutes.

At Wednesday’s meeting, a shareholder asked about Terminator-like scenarios where AI threatens humans. Son said he was developing technology that would give AI programs a kind of self-control so they work together with humanity.

He said many of his ideas involve teaching AI to understand human emotions better so that the technology can be used for positive ends.

After Son announced the shift in his investment stance, SoftBank Group shares in Tokyo closed Wednesday at their highest level since last November, up 3.7%. SoftBank’s share price has recovered this year in line with the overall Tokyo stock market and a rise in global technology shares.

Wednesday marked an AI coming-out for Son, who has made fewer public appearances since halting his practice of speaking each time the company released quarterly earnings.

He said he was inspired by his late friend Steve Jobs, the Apple co-founder, who in his final years worked on creative tasks such as designing iPhones.

“I am so excited and enjoying it so much that I am not ready to retire just yet," he said.

Write to Megumi Fujikawa at megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com