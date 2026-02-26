India to shift solar manufacturing subsidy from sales-linked PLI to upfront capex support for key components: MNRE secy

With renewable energy capacity addition gaining momentum, what’s the next major objective for India's energy transition journey and the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE)?

Sustaining the momentum which we have already achieved is going to be the next big thing for us. In the current year, we have achieved nearly 48 to 50 gigawatts of RE installation, which is one of the highest in the last couple of years. So, sustaining this and even bettering this will be one of our objectives, because if you look at Niti Aayog's recent net-zero projection for 2070, they are suggesting by that by that time, we need to have about 6,000 GW of variable RE, that is wind and solar, to achieve net zero [emissions].