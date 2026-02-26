New Delhi: India is shifting its strategy for solar component manufacturing from sales-based production-linked incentives (PLI) to an upfront capex-based subsidy for wafers, ingots and polysilicon, according to Santosh Kumar Sarangi, secretary in the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE). The ministry is developing financial-support schemes for agri-photovoltaics, floating solar and bioenergy, Sarangi said in an interview.
India to shift solar manufacturing subsidy from sales-linked PLI to upfront capex support for key components: MNRE secy
SummaryThe MNRE's new strategy aims to boost domestic production of wafers, ingots, and polysilicon, addressing gaps in previous incentive schemes. This move is crucial for India's ambitious green energy targets.
