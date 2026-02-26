India to shift solar manufacturing subsidy from sales-linked PLI to upfront capex support for key components: MNRE secy

To address 43 GW of unsigned power agreements, representing a ₹2.1 trillion investment, implementation agencies such as Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) are negotiating project cancellations for unviable sites and securing state commitments for others. While India currently targets 50 GW of annual green energy additions to reach 500 GW by 2030, Sarangi noted that long-term net-zero emission goals may require a ramp-up to 80 GW annually. To support this, SECI is working on shorter bilateral contracts for industrial units and a contract for difference model for open-market sales. Edited excerpts: