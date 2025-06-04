Industry group urges edible oil makers to pass on duty cuts to consumers
Summary
On 31 May, the government announced basic customs duty cuts on crude soybean, palm and sunflower oil from 20% to 10%. The effective import duty on these three products has fallen to 16.5% from 27.5%.
New Delhi: The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), an industry body, on Wednesday urged its 875 members to pass on the benefit of reduced import duties to consumers and reduce the prices of packaged edible oils.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story