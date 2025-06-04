“It is pertinent to note that the Government of India has downward revised the import duty on crude oils, with the expectation from the industry that the accrued benefit would be shared/passed on to the consumer. Members are requested to pass-on the reduction in cost to the consumers and reduce their marked M.R.P. on the package," according to a letter circulated by B. V. Mehta, executive director, SEA to its members, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.