Some companies pull back on securitizations as investors seek higher yields

Companies package certain types of consumer and commercial debt such as auto and credit-card loans into securities and sell them to investors. Issuance of such asset-backed securities in the U.S. dropped 45% this year through March, to $79.4 billion, compared with the same period a year ago, according to data collected by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. The decline was largely due to lower issuance of securities backed by corporate debt. Other factors such as a decline in loan originations or consumer confidence can affect overall issuance.