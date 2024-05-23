Some corporations seek to silence ‘Trojan Horse’ activists
Richard Vanderford , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST
SummaryLawsuits by Exxon Mobil and others challenge a system that gives even small-dollar investors an audience to air climate and culture grievances.
The Securities and Exchange Commission under the Biden administration has made it easier for investors to try to drag corporations into political and cultural battles, but brewing lawsuits seek to silence the activists.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less