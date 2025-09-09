Somerset Indus Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity (PE) firm, is set to close its third fund around $275 million by October, with backing from existing and new limited partners (LPs), a top executive told Mint .

The firm has achieved its initial target, having already secured commitments of $250 million. The final close is expected next month, with Somerset exercising a green-shoe option of up to 10%, supported by some existing LPs of prior funds, said Mayur Sirdesai, partner at the firm.

“We’ve become more institutionalised. Fund 2 was about 65% institutional capital and now we’re at nearly 95%, with a mix of DFIs (development finance institutions) from India and overseas," Sirdesai said on Tuesday.

He said the fund has drawn participation from both existing and new LPs, including several European and American DFIs, a global investment company, marquee European institutions, one of India’s largest financial banks, insurance companies, funds of funds, family offices, and impact investors from Europe and Southeast Asia. The fund achieved its first close in August 2024.

Where it invests

Somerset invests in first-generation entrepreneurs through growth equity cheques of $15-40 million, in domains such as healthcare delivery, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, medical devices, diagnostics, and related sectors.

The firm has about $500 million of assets under management (AUM) across three funds. Its portfolio includes Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, which expanded affordable care in north India, and Krsnaa Diagnostics, a provider of affordable diagnostic services.

“We were on the road for over a year and a half, but our Fund 1 track record helped. We delivered a 4.5x MOIC (multiple on invested capital) and 4x DPI (distributions to paid-in capital) over 10 years, and that made a difference," said Sirdesai.

The firm has already started deploying capital from the third fund, having invested in Cyrix Healthcare and Printmann Offset in December 2024, and is evaluating a third investment in the coming months. It plans to make about 10 investments from Fund 3, including follow-on bets in existing portfolio companies, by the end of 2026.

Healthcare in the spotlight

Sirdesai said healthcare has gone from being merely recession-resistant to a sector with consistent exits. “Many sector-agnostic funds have about 20% in healthcare," he noted, adding that peers are now treating it as a separate focus area.

Within healthcare, Somerset is eyeing new sub-segments. These include high-end diagnostics like cancer testing, point-of-care solutions, and specialty clinics, which Sirdesai said were “almost like centers of excellence and often more profitable than multi-specialty hospitals". Preventive care and wellness, including nutrition and digital health, are also emerging strongly, he added.

While Somerset typically invests early and builds out firms, it is also open to more buyouts in collaboration with buyout-focused PEs. It recently invested in hospital group Sterling in alongside such a firm. With Fund 3, it plans to support both organic and inorganic growth. “All our growth strategies now combine both," Sirdesai said.

A marturing market

The development comes as several PE and venture capital (VC) firms are in the market to raise fresh funds.

Mamtesh Sugla, managing director at TPG NewQuest, told Mint in August that India's investment ecosystem is likely to see a growing appetite for concentrated continuation vehicles (CVs), including single-asset CVs, over the next three to five years as the market has already started to show early signs of maturity, much like its global peers. A CV typically helps investors hold on to successful portfolio companies, or trophy assets, that need time beyond the fund's life cycle to reach their full potential.

CVs represent the evolution of the secondary market and are a type of general partner (GP)-led transaction. Traditionally, the most common type of secondary deal is an LP-led transaction, in which a limited partner sells their stake in a fund to another investor.

Backers have also been leaning towards sector-specialist strategies. Earlier this month, Mint reported that India is seeing a rise in thematic funds, prompting even sector-agnostic firms to build sector expertise.