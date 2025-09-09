Mamtesh Sugla, managing director at TPG NewQuest, told Mint in August that India's investment ecosystem is likely to see a growing appetite for concentrated continuation vehicles (CVs), including single-asset CVs, over the next three to five years as the market has already started to show early signs of maturity, much like its global peers. A CV typically helps investors hold on to successful portfolio companies, or trophy assets, that need time beyond the fund's life cycle to reach their full potential.