Court papers, Sebi letters lay bare Kapur siblings' long fight over Sona Comstar
The dispute over the division of the family assets between siblings Mandhira and Sunjay Kapur, the children of Surinder Kapur, had earlier boiled over into courts of law and before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to documents reviewed by Mint.
Fresh questions by the late Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur over the transfer of ownership of the RK Family Trust, which controls the promoter entity of listed auto components major Sona Comstar, are not the first time that a dispute has emerged within the Kapur family over the division of the estate built by the late Surinder Kapur, according to documents seen by Mint.