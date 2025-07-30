Unravelling the Kapur family rift: Fault lines emerge from 2017
Ayaan Kartik , Nehal Chaliawala 6 min read 30 Jul 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
Legal experts suggest that Rani Kapur can move court if she was coerced into signing documents that resulted in transfer of shareholding, trust ownership and appointments to the board.
The recent passing of Sunjay Kapur, chairperson of Delhi-based Sona Comstar, has stirred not just grief but also deep rifts within the Kapur family. At the heart of the escalating dispute is the company’s promoter entity Aureus Investment Pvt. Ltd and a gradual yet consequential shift in ownership and control of Sona Comstar, the country’s eighth-largest auto component maker.
