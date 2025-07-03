Sonata Software stares at revenue dent as Microsoft eyes direct licence sales
Jas Bardia 4 min read 03 Jul 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Summary
According to experts, Sonata gets more than $500 million from selling Microsoft product licences, making it one of the only large IT outsourcers to sell such licences. This translates to almost half of its $1.2 billion revenue in FY25.
A global technology giant’s attempts to sell its software licences directly to clients might lead to an unexpected casualty in Sonata Software Ltd, which counts that tech company as one of its five largest customers.
