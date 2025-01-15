(Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. Chief Product Officer Maxime Bouvat-Merlin is leaving the audio technology company, following Monday’s exit of the chief executive officer amid the fallout from the failure of its app revamp.

Bouvat-Merlin, who has been product chief since 2023, will remain an adviser to new interim CEO Tom Conrad, Sonos said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report from Bloomberg News. Conrad, in his first major move since taking over the company, is eliminating the chief product officer role and taking over the responsibilities, given his experience in the area.

Sonos and longtime CEO Patrick Spence parted ways Monday after changes to its mobile app in May led to a decline in revenue and customers losing trust in the brand.

A Sonos spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Bouvat-Merlin joined Sonos in 2016 as a hardware executive and was its operations chief prior to his promotion to product chief.

“With my stepping in as CEO, the board, Max, and I have agreed that my background makes the chief product officer role redundant,” Conrad said in an email to the staff. “Therefore, Max’s role is being eliminated and the product organization will report directly to me. I’ve asked Max to advise me over the next period to ensure a smooth transition and I am grateful that he’s agreed to do that.”

Conrad has spent his career in engineering and product design for a variety of technology companies, including as chief product officer at Quibi, a vice president of product at Snap Inc. and chief technology officer and co-creator of Pandora Media.

