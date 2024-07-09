Picture imperfect: Why Gaurav Banerjee has an arduous job at Sony
Summary
- Sony Pictures Networks India isn’t as aggressive as some of its rivals, be it Disney Star, Viacom18, Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. Under the new CEO, Gaurav Banerjee, Sony may need to shed the conservatism that has pegged back its growth.
New Delhi: Like many other children growing up in the late 1990s and early 2000s, I was obsessed with some television shows. Before the saas-bahu template took over Indian TV, I was hooked on Aahat, a horror show on Sony Entertainment Television (SET), the TV channel owned by Sony Pictures Networks India.
I watched the show, based on ghosts, spirits and paranormal activity, with my grandmother every weekend when it aired post 10 pm. My parents, both early sleepers, are still amused by the visual of a six-year-old and a 60-year-old staying up until midnight to watch dead people returning to haunt their murderers, disguising themselves as clowns, hiding in toys, and whatnot.
The two of us soon moved to Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, also on Sony. It was the Indian adaptation of Colombian drama Yo soy Betty, la fea, the story of a brilliant but simple-looking woman who lands a job at a fashion house.
Both the shows were interesting and unusual stories for their time, ones that have stayed with me for years after I have given up TV viewing itself.
Such fictional shows may have enthralled TV audiences back then, but aren’t bringing enough returns for Sony now—the company has taken a conservative turn in India. TV watchers will struggle to recollect any memorable mass-market fiction programming on its entertainment channels today.
Overall, Sony runs 26 TV channels in India, a streaming platform (SonyLIV), a movie business (distribution of Hollywood films and local production), a music label and a talent management vertical.
Sony’s general entertainment channel (GEC) ratings have been less than impressive lately. For the week of 22 June to 28 June 2024, the top three channels across India were Star Maa (a Telugu channel operated by Disney Star), Star Sports 1 Hindi and Sun TV (a Tamil channel operated by the Sun TV Network), data from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), a television monitoring agency, shows.
Sony SAB, a Hindi language channel owned by Sony, came sixth while SET, the company’s flagship channel, did not even figure in the top 10 list.