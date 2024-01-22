Sony Group terminates merger with Zee Entertainment: Report

Japan's Sony Group Corp has sent a termination letter to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, citing its plans to call off the merger between its India unit and the media network, Bloomberg reported on 22 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The termination letter was sent to Zee early on Monday and the Japanese entertainment conglomerate is anticipated to reveal it to the exchange later, people familiar with the plan told Bloomberg. In the letter obtained by Bloomberg, Sony stated that the termination was due to non-compliance with the terms of the merger agreement.

The termination letter from Sony also came after a 30-day grace period ended over the weekend when the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement on a deadline set in late December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 19 January, it was reported that Sony is set to pull the plug on the proposed $10-billion merger of its India unit with Zee Entertainment after more than two years of negotiations.

The deal unravelled as the media giants failed to agree on who would lead the combined entity, with the Japanese conglomerate disinclined to have Zee’s Punit Goenka at the helm, said two people with direct knowledge of the developments.

On 10 November, Mint was the first to report that the talks had stalled after Sony’s demand that its executive lead the merged entity instead of Goenka, and that failure to reach an agreement by 21 December could derail the merger. The two companies extended the deadline by a month but failed to iron out their differences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It’s over," said the second person aware of the developments. “After two years and multiple meetings and late-night calls, there is absolutely no meeting of minds anymore in this proposed merger. Sony stands resolute that they can’t allow Punit to be the CEO of the merged company or even a board seat as he is under investigation for alleged diversion of funds."

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

