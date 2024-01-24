Hello User
Sony India to continue exploring acquisitions, says CEO in mail to employees

Sony India to continue exploring acquisitions, says CEO in mail to employees

Lata Jha

The company will actively pursue both organic and inorganic options to strengthen its presence in India, CEO N.P. Singh told Sony India employees following the collapse of the company’s proposed merger with Zee Entertainment

The domestic unit of Japan's Sony Corp. has a 7-8% share of the Indian market. (Bloomberg)

NEW DELHI :N.P. Singh, managing director and chief executive of Sony India, has sought to assure employees that the company has long-term plans for expanding in the country despite ending merger talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

The merger would have catapulted the combined entity to the second position in terms of market share in India, behind Disney Star’s 30%. Sony currently has a market share of 7-8% in India.

“As we transition from this phase, I am, along with the senior management team, committed to setting the company up for a long-term, strong future. We will actively explore new organic and inorganic possibilities to strengthen our market presence," Singh wrote in a letter on Wednesday addressed to employees of Sony India.

The company’s immediate focus will be on boosting subscriber growth and revenues, he said.

Sony Corp.’s proposed merger with Zee collapsed primarily over the leadership of the combined company, with Sony favouring Singh over Zee’s MD and CEO Punit Goenka. Sony has demanded $90 million in termination fees. Zee has rejected the demand and plans to take legal action against Sony.

As per the original deal terms signed two years ago, Goenka was supposed to head the merged entity. Sony’s management changed its mind after the Securities and Exchange Board of India in April last year accused Zee founder-promoter Subhash Chandra and his son Goenka of diverting at least 200 crore from the company via certain promoter group firms.

Goenka challenged the order before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which set it aside pending completion of Sebi’s probe.

A week before Sony called off the merger, Chandra wrote to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman accusing Sebi of attempting to scuttle the $10-billion merger.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
