Sony ‘predetermined’ to terminate merger deal: ZEE tells NCLT
Sony started making several ‘false and baseless’ allegations of breaches and non-compliance upon ZEE, the petition states
Sony Pictures was ‘pre-determined’ to terminate the merger agreement with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Zee has alleged in its petition filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). In fact, it has stated that during the 30-day discussion period, acting in good faith, ZEE proposed an extension of six months for consummation of the transaction. Zee has approached the NCLT for implementation of its merger.