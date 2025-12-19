Sony takes majority control of Peanuts in deal with Canada’s WildBrain, Schulz family retains minority share

Sony Group has agreed to buy a controlling interest in the Peanuts franchise in a deal worth about $457 million.

Sony Group buys a majority control of Peanuts The Japanese entertainment giant will acquire an additional 41 per cent stake in Peanuts Holdings LLC from Canadian children’s media company WildBrain Ltd.

This will give Sony an overall 80 per cent share in the company that manages the characters and rights to Peanuts worldwide, according to the companies. The Schulz family will retain the remaining 20 per cent ownership.

Under the arrangement, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) and Sony Pictures Entertainment will jointly purchase WildBrain’s equity in Peanuts Holdings LLC for roughly CAN $630 million ($457 million).

The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. Sony previously acquired a 39 per cent stake in the Peanuts business in 2018 and has been gradually expanding its ownership position.

The Peanuts comic strip was created by Charles M. Schulz and first published in 1950. Over the decades, it has grown into a global entertainment brand featuring characters such as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, Linus and Peppermint Patty.

The franchise has expanded beyond newspapers into television specials, films, licensed merchandise and international cultural recognition. Phrases from the comic, including “good grief” and “happiness is a warm puppy”, remain widely recognised.

Peanuts Worldwide LLC, a subsidiary of Peanuts Holdings, will continue to manage the brand’s rights and operations after the transaction closes. Sony has said it plans to use its extensive global network and resources to further develop and elevate the Peanuts brand across multiple entertainment platforms including film, music, gaming, and consumer products.

Executives from Sony described the acquisition as an opportunity to protect and grow a cultural icon. Shunsuke Muramatsu, President and Group CEO of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), said the company aims to “elevate the value of the Peanuts brand” by drawing on Sony’s worldwide expertise and reach.

Sony Pictures’ leadership echoed this view, saying the combined strengths of the Sony Group provide “extraordinary opportunity to protect and shape the future” of the characters for years ahead.

WildBrain’s decision to sell its 41 per cent stake marks a strategic shift for the Canadian entertainment company. WildBrain will remain involved with the Peanuts franchise under a new multi-year arrangement that includes licensing, production, and distribution roles in selected territories. The company has indicated the sale will also help strengthen its balance sheet and support investment in its other owned properties.

The Peanuts characters remain deeply embedded in global popular culture. They have appeared in animated specials, theatrical features and merchandise for decades, and annual holiday broadcasts of classics such as A Charlie Brown Christmas continue to attract audiences around the world.