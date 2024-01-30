Sony-Zee dispute: NCLT asks Sony to file reply in three weeks
The tribunal was responding to an application filed by a Zee shareholder seeking implementation of the merger between the two companies
MUMBAI : The National Company Law Tribunal has granted three weeks to Sony Pictures Networks India to reply to an application filed by a shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in connection with the collapse of the merger between the two companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message