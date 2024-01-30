Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Sony-Zee dispute: NCLT asks Sony to file reply in three weeks

Sony-Zee dispute: NCLT asks Sony to file reply in three weeks

Priyanka Gawande

The tribunal was responding to an application filed by a Zee shareholder seeking implementation of the merger between the two companies

Sony's counsel has said the company had already filed an application seeking dismissal of the shareholder’s application. (Reuters)

MUMBAI :The National Company Law Tribunal has granted three weeks to Sony Pictures Networks India to reply to an application filed by a shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in connection with the collapse of the merger between the two companies.

Mad Man Film Ventures, a Zee shareholder, moved an application before the tribunal seeking implementation of the merger, which Sony called off last week. Zee has also approached the tribunal seeking to implement the merger.

Counsel representing Mad Man Ventures informed the tribunal that the application was served on Sony on 5 December, and although the matter was listed for a hearing on 3 January, Sony did not file any reply in the matter.

He also stated that the merger had already sought approval in August 2023.

“It looks like they (Sony Pictures) are backing out of the merger scheme and all we want is the implementation of the scheme. Please implement the scheme since it has been sanctioned," the counsel for Mad Man Ventures told the tribunal.

Darius Khambata, senior counsel representing Sony Pictures, however, said the company had already filed an application seeking dismissal of the shareholder’s application on grounds of maintainability.

“It is crystal clear not only from the application but also from the affidavit we received yesterday from the shareholder that he was nothing but a proxy for Zee," the senior counsel argued.

Referring to the clauses of the proposed merger, Sony’s counsel argued that the merger scheme was subject to certain conditions being met under the merger cooperation agreement.

“Before the scheme can be effective the conditions have to either be satisfied or be waived off by the two parties for it to be effective," Khambata informed the bench.

A bench led by Justices Lakshmi Gurung and Charanjeet Singh Gulati has posted the matter for 12 March.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
