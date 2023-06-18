Sony-Zee Merger: Zee's Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka diverted public money, says SEBI3 min read 18 Jun 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka have moved SAT against the SEBI order barring them from holding director positions or key management personnel in any listed company on alleged siphoning of funds from Zee Enterprises.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in its reply in the matter of Zee Enterprises to Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has pointed out that Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra and Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka have diverted public money to private entities, according to a report by news agency IANS.
