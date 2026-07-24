Sorin Investments set to launch second fund with a ₹2,000 crore corpus

Sorin Investments, which focuses on backing early-stage startups, is seeking to raise about ₹2,000 crore for its second fund, according to three people familiar with the matter.
"The discussions are in the early stages. Sorin will officially begin preparations in the first quarter of the next calendar year—around the January-March 2027 period," one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity, as the discussions are still private.
The proposed corpus marks an increase from Sorin's maiden fund, which was sized at ₹1,350 crore and is yet to be fully deployed.
"About 60% of that fund has been deployed across 12 investments. The firm expects to make another five to seven deployments over the next few months," a second person familiar with the matter said.