Pickleball and sea-facing views: Inside South Mumbai’s renewed luxury housing boom
South Mumbai is witnessing a luxury real estate frenzy as India’s richest buyers fuel record sales. With prices soaring up to ₹2 lakh per sq.ft., the country’s top developers are racing to grab land and launch ultra-premium projects in the city’s most elite zones.
Bengaluru: South Mumbai, the crown jewel of luxury housing that’s home to some of the world’s most expensive pincodes, is witnessing a record amount of real estate activity as developers race to acquire properties.
All-time high sales of luxury homes, consistent demand from wealthy individuals including industrialists, C-suite executives, and diamond merchants, and recent record-breaking sale transactions have prompted realty firms to look at South Mumbai again.
The acquisition spree, which began about two years ago, has gathered pace recently as India’s luxury housing market has stayed strong, property analysts said.
Not only marquee South Mumbai neighbourhoods such as Altamount Road, Carmichael Road, Nepeansea Road, and Malabar Hill, but also areas such as Gamdevi and Hughes Road that were overlooked in the past are being eyed for projects.