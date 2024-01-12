S&P downgrades Vedanta, calls bond restructuring a distressed transaction

S&P on Friday downgraded the long-term credit rating of Vedanta Resources to SD, or selective default, calling the company’s recent bond restructuring exercise as a distressed transaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the second downgrade for the company this week after Moody’s downgraded its corporate family rating to Caa3 from Caa2.

"We view Vedanta Resources' just concluded liability management exercise, which involved three of its US dollar-denominated bonds, as a distressed transaction," S&P analysts noted.

Vedanta Resources, the London-based parent of India’s Vedanta Ltd, on Friday said that it has transferred a consent fee due to its bondholders, kickstarting the restructuring process. The restructuring will see the redemption date of three of Vedanta’s outstanding bond series delayed by 29-52 months in exchange of a part payment upfront, higher interest rates on two bond series, and a consent fee equal to 2% of the principal.

The company said that it will make the part payments as early as Friday itself or no later than the deadline of 7 February.

On Tuesday, Moody's senior vice president Kaustubh Chaubal said: "We view the debt restructuring as default avoidance and assess that the creditors have incurred an economic loss with respect to the original promise. We consider the transaction to be a distressed exchange under our criteria, which underpins our downgrade of VRL's ratings."

S&P had downgraded Vedanta Resources just last month to CCC from CC as the company started seeking investor consent for the bond restructuring exercise. It had warned back then that once the plan is implemented, the company’s long-term credit rating could fall to SD.

The rating agency noted that a refinancing risk remains for Vedanta Resources despite a stronger capital structure post the transaction. Vedanta Resources has debt repayments of about $900 million each in FY25 and FY26. While this is lower than the company's refinancing needs of about $3 billion annually over the past two to three years, S&P analysts noted that the maturities were still meaningful given the company's reduced access to financing.

"We believe further deleveraging at Vedanta Resources, possibly driven by asset sales at subsidiary Vedanta Ltd, will be necessary to sustainably improve access to external funding," they said.

However, the rating agency said that it expects to raise its rating on Vedanta Resources to the mid-to-high 'CCC' category in coming days to reflect its cash position post restructuring.

The restructuring aims to reduce Vedanta’s immediate debt load. The company has been running against deadlines to refinance maturing debt every few months over the past several years. This transaction can give the company a chance to better meet its obligations through cash flows and the planned asset sale instead of more refinancing.

However, Moody's analysts have noted that the debt restructuring only slightly improve Vedanta's near-term liquidity and "its refinancing wall will start building up as it approaches its next bond maturity in April 2026."

There is also a covenant as part of the restructuring that requires the company to refinance its April 2026 bond maturity by December 2025, failing which all amended bonds will mature in April 2026, he said. This covenant “will keep the financing risk elevated and the likelihood of further distressed exchanges high," Moody’s noted.

