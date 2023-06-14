SP group faces tough investor conditions3 min read 14 Jun 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Group has promised investors a 17.5% return, put up collateral
BENGALURU, MUMBAI : The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group’s $1.7 billion ( ₹13,500 crore) fundraising effort entails onerous terms, with the Mumbai-based conglomerate promising investors a return of as much as 17.5% while putting up significant collateral, including half of its stake in Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd, two operational ports, and majority control of construction firm Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, people familiar with the development said.
