SpaceX has been granted two licenses by the Mongolian government to function as an internet service provider utilizing low-orbit satellites, according to an announcement made on Friday. As a result, high-speed connectivity through Starlink, the satellite communications service operated by SpaceX , will be accessible to numerous internet users in Mongolia.

Starlink has established a rapidly expanding network comprising over 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit, enabling connectivity even in remote regions. While Mongolia already benefits from an extensive network of fiber optic cables that offer widespread access to high-speed internet, the introduction of Starlink's technology will further enhance connectivity in areas that are typically challenging to reach. Minister for Digital Development and Communications, Uchral Nyam-Osor, expressed that this advancement will provide greater accessibility to underserved locations

"Herders, farmers, businesses and miners living and working across our vast country will be able to access and use information from all over the world to improve their lives," says Nyam-Osor.

The official collaboration between the Mongolian government and SpaceX was formally initiated in February during the 2023 Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona. Recently, Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene engaged in a virtual meeting with Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, where they explored potential investments and cooperation in the electric vehicle sector.

Mongolia, known for its abundant natural resources, possesses significant deposits of rare earth minerals and copper. These minerals play a vital role in the supply chain of electric vehicles, making Mongolia a valuable resource hub for the production of essential materials in the electric vehicle industry.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is eager to bring his Starlink satellite broadband to India, but the world's richest man faces strong resistance from Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest, who runs Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio.

Following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the U.S. recently, Musk said he was keen to launch Starlink in India which "can be incredibly helpful" in remote villages that have no internet or lack high-speed services.

(With inputs from Reuters)