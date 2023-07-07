SpaceX gets licenses in Mongolia to offer high-speed internet via Starlink Satellites: Report2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 01:22 PM IST
SpaceX has been granted licenses by the Mongolian government to function as an internet service provider using low-orbit satellites, expanding high-speed connectivity in Mongolia.
SpaceX has been granted two licenses by the Mongolian government to function as an internet service provider utilizing low-orbit satellites, according to an announcement made on Friday. As a result, high-speed connectivity through Starlink, the satellite communications service operated by SpaceX, will be accessible to numerous internet users in Mongolia.
