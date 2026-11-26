(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Communications Commission approved SpaceX’s request to launch as many as 1 million satellites for Elon Musk’s vision to build a network of data centers in orbit for complex artificial intelligence computing.

In a statement, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr wrote that the commission was supercharging the US’s ambitions in AI by granting authorization for orbital data centers for the first time.

“By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centers are meeting the moment,” Carr added.

The approval clears a regulatory hurdle and brings SpaceX one step closer to its ambitious yet unproven plan for orbital data centers, which the company says can serve as lower-cost and more environmentally friendly alternatives to land-based data centers.

Orbital data centers are also key to SpaceX’s future ambitions in AI, which the company pinned its future growth upon during a blockbuster IPO in June.

SpaceX’s request to launch its orbital data centers, filed in January, included details about the company’s plans for the new network.

Instead of requiring cooling systems that use large volumes of water, the network would rely on radiative cooling that occurs in space, allowing for the dissipation of heat. It would also reduce the need to rely on batteries, since it would acquire energy from the sun, according to the filing.

The satellites, which will use laser links to communicate with each other, will be launched between an altitude of 500 kilometers (311 miles) and 2,000 km in an orbit that would provide them near constant access to the sun, according to the filing.

SpaceX’s plans to launch so many satellites, however, have raised concerns from scientists and others in the space industry who worry that the tremendous size of the proposed network will overcrowd Earth’s orbit, increase satellite collisions and decrease the visibility of stars for astronomers.

The proposal received over 1,500 public comments, with stakeholders including the American Astronomical Society urging the FCC to deny the application.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has also requested permission with the FCC to launch its own orbital data centers, although that it still awaiting regulatory approval.

--With assistance from Kelcee Griffis.

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