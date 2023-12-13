Companies
Spandana Sphoorthy to grow MFI book organically, may acquire NBFC
Summary
- Managing director and chief executive Shalabh Saxena refuted all rumors about the sale of Spandana to Yes Bank.
New Delhi: Microlender Spandana Sphoorthy is looking to expand its balance sheet and exploring growth opportunities for its subsidiary Criss Financial, as part of Vision 2028, unveiled recently.
