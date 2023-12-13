Spandana Sphoorthy to grow MFI book organically, may acquire NBFC

The NBFC is looking to cut credit cost to under 2% and a return on assets of 4.5%. It also seeks to expand its branch network to 1,950 from the current 1,502 and grow its customer base to 6.2 million. Spandana has no plans to raise capital till FY28. Its capital adequacy is at 36%, and is likely to be 23-24% by the end of FY28. ““In fact, Spandana will not require capital till FY28, even though capital adequacy will be 23-24%, but will need about ₹600 crore for Criss Financial to grow its AUM to ₹3500 crore," he said.

