SpiceJet gets NCLT's notice on aircraft lessor's insolvency petition1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:11 PM IST
The following development arrives at a time when crisis-hit rival Go First has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.
The National Company Law Tribunal on 8 May issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor Aircastle (Ireland) Ltd that sought initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier.
