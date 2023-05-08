Hello User
Home/ Companies / SpiceJet gets NCLT's notice on aircraft lessor's insolvency petition

SpiceJet gets NCLT's notice on aircraft lessor's insolvency petition

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST Livemint
SpiceJet aircraft at IGI airport Delhi

The following development arrives at a time when crisis-hit rival Go First has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

The National Company Law Tribunal on 8 May issued a notice to SpiceJet on a petition filed by an aircraft lessor Aircastle (Ireland) Ltd that sought initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against the budget carrier.

The next hearing is scheduled for 17 May.

Headed by President Ramalingam Sudhakar, a two-member Principal bench of the NCLT ssued the notice to SpiceJet and directed to list the matter on May 17 for the next hearing.

"There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Aircastle filed the petition against SpiceJet on April 28.

Earlier last week, SpiceJet said there were no aircraft from Aircastle in the airline's fleet, adding the filing of the petition will in no way affect its operations.

As per details, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending before NCLT. Those include -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation filed on April 12 and the one by Acres Buildwell Private Ltd filed on February 4.

With agency inputs.

