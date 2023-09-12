SpiceJet in payment crisis: How much does the airline need to pay Credit Suisse, and why?2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 03:29 PM IST
SpiceJet has to pay $1.5 million to Credit Suisse by September 15 and ₹100 crore to Kalanithi Maran by September 12.
Budget airline SpiceJet is currently facing legal disputes with Credit Suisse and its former owner, Kalanithi Maran, over unpaid dues. The Supreme Court has issued a stern order, compelling SpiceJet to settle its outstanding debt with Credit Suisse by September 22. And further threatened that in case the airline fail to make the payment, then chairman Ajay Singh will be sent to Tihar Jail.