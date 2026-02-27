The Supreme Court is set to hear SpiceJet’s plea on Friday seeking relief from a Delhi High Court order, dated 19 January, directing it to deposit ₹144.51 crore, the latest escalation in a decade-long dispute with former promoter Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways Pvt. Ltd.
Mint Explainer | Why SpiceJet is back in the Supreme Court: Inside the ₹144 crore Maran dispute
SummaryA look at the decade-long legal battle and why the airline is back in court over arbitration payments tied to its 2015 ownership transfer.
The Supreme Court is set to hear SpiceJet’s plea on Friday seeking relief from a Delhi High Court order, dated 19 January, directing it to deposit ₹144.51 crore, the latest escalation in a decade-long dispute with former promoter Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways Pvt. Ltd.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More