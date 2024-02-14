SpiceJet ready to return leased engine to Brussels
The lessor last year terminated its lease with SpiceJet and received back eight of nine engines, and had sought an order restraining the airline from using the remaining one engine
Troubled low-cost airline SpiceJet has informed the Delhi High Court that it is prepared to return a leased engine to its lessor, Engine Lease Finance BV, in Brussels, Belgium, at its own expense, following failed settlement talks between the two parties.
