SpiceJet swings to 205 cr profit in Q1

Under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), SpiceJet has received funds aggregating to ₹211 crore until 31 December, 2022. Further, the company has received ₹91.3 crore under the ECLGS scheme during the quarter ended 31 March 2023. In the current fiscal year, the airline said that it has received disbursement of additional funds aggregating to ₹541.3 crore as eligible under the ECLGS scheme. It has also initiated the process for issue of fresh equity/equity warrants to the promoter group for value aggregating to ₹500 crore and is further considering raising of fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyer, in accordance with applicable law.