Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: With Maha Kumbh Mela set to start next month, SpiceJet has announced the launch of daily special flights connecting Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

In addition to this, it added that airline is offering non-stop flights between Ahmedabad and Prayagraj.

According to the official release, these daily special flights will from 12th January to 28th February, 2025. The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, will take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. The festival attracts millions of participants who gather to bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Know SpiceJet flight schedule

Flight no Origin Destination Departure time Arrival time SG 655 Amhedabad Prayagraj 8.10 am 9.55 am SG 656 Prayagraj Mumbai 10.30 am 12.30 pm SG 657 Mumbai Prayagraj 1.40 pm 3.50 pm SG 658 Prayagraj Ahmedabad 4.30 pm 6.45 pm SG 661 Bengaluru Prayagraj 6.25 am 9.15 am SG 662 Prayagraj Delhi 9.55 am 11.20 am SG 663 Delhi Prayagraj 11.55 am 1.30 pm SG 664 Prayagraj Bengaluru 2.10 pm 4.40 pm

Significance of Kumbh Mela The Kumbh Mela is a time for reflection, renewal, and spiritual awakening. For many, it is a life-changing event, offering the chance to purify the mind and soul. The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Key dates for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 4, 2025: Achla Saptami

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)

Special arrangements for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 1. Railways would run nearly 13,000 trains for the convenience of devotees during the Maha Kumbh.

2. In addition to this, 12,000 general coaches are being deployed to facilitate travel of pilgrims which will ensure greater accessibility and convenience for economically disadvantaged sections of society.

3. The Yogi government has deployed a robust anti-drone system in Mahakumbhnagar.

4. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has deployed 350 shuttle buses to ensure smooth travel for visitors and devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

5. On December 15, UP's Minister for Jal Shakti and Flood Control Swatantra Dev Singh said that The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is expected to welcome over 450 million (45 crore) pilgrims, saints, ascetics, and tourists this year.

6. Officials also added that the state government will establish a 300-bed deluxe dormitory in Prayagraj to accommodate pilgrims and tourists, news agency ANI reported.