SpiceJet to restructure $40 million debt to Carlyle Aviation into equity

SpiceJet, on Friday, announced plans to convert approximately $97 million of its outstanding dues to Carlyle Group's commercial aviation investment and servicing division into equity and debentures. This restructuring initiative follows the budget airline's ongoing efforts to fully restore operations, despite several fundraises over the past year.
