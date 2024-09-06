SpiceJet to restructure $40 million debt to Carlyle Aviation into equity

This restructuring initiative follows the budget airline's ongoing efforts to fully restore operations, despite several fundraises over the past year.

Published6 Sep 2024, 10:18 PM IST
SpiceJet, on Friday, announced plans to convert approximately $97 million of its outstanding dues to Carlyle Group's commercial aviation investment and servicing division into equity and debentures. This restructuring initiative follows the budget airline's ongoing efforts to fully restore operations, despite several fundraises over the past year.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 10:18 PM IST
