SpiceJet to use funds to cut liabilities

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has plans to use funds worth ₹2,250 crore, which it plans to raise through a preferential issue of shares and warrants, to reduce liabilities accumulated during the covid-19 pandemic and also to clear statutory liabilities.

The airline also has plans to spend the funds for expansion of its network with new destinations including Ayodhya and Lakshadweep, chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said on Wednesday while speaking at the company’s 39th annual general meeting via video conference.

Singh said that the airline has faced a difficult phase and is now on the path to recovery. "We will launch flights to Ayodhya soon. We also have routes to Lakshadweep under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik scheme," Singh said, adding that the tourism sector is growing in India and SpiceJet aims to be a part of that growth.

In a fresh lifeline for the low-cost airline battling multiple creditors and lessors, the board of SpiceJet Ltd had decided in December to raise over ₹2,250 crore through a preferential issue of shares and warrants. The airline clarified in the AGM notice that it aims to raise the amount in two tranches of ₹1,591.5 crore by June 2024 and ₹650 crore by July 2025.

Under the first tranche, it aims to use ₹360 crore for payment of statutory obligations such as tax deducted at source (TDS), goods and services tax (GST), provident funds (PF), ₹285 crore as settlement with creditors for past dues, ₹355 crore by December 2024 for uplifting and ungrounding of fleet and new fleet acquisition, ₹140 crore for aviation turbine fuel expenses, ₹54.5 crore for employees and ₹397 crore for general corporate purposes.

In the second tranche, it aims to use ₹144 crore for payment of statutory obligations such as TDS, GST, PF, ₹115 crore for settlement with creditors for past dues, ₹145 crore for uplifting and ungrounding of fleet and new fleet acquisition, ₹60 crore for jet fuel expenses, ₹24 crore for employees and ₹162 crore for general corporate purposes.

The company’s net liabilities stood at ₹12,584.9 crore as of September 2023 as compared to ₹13,147.3 crore in June 2023.

The company has tapped investors, including Aries Opportunities Fund, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Resonance Opportunities Fund, Prabhudas Lilladher, Nexus Global Fund and Mahapatra Universal Ltd.

"Current infusion of funds is definitely an oxygen for SpiceJet which has been reeling under financial pressure. This fund infusion will help SpiceJet to improve market share and growth prospects in coming months," Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities Pvt Ltd, said.

The Gurugram-based airline reported a consolidated net loss of ₹449.4 crore in the September quarter, against a net loss of ₹833.2 crore a year ago. Its total income fell 18% on-year to ₹1,725.8 crore in the quarter while expenditure fell 26% to ₹2,175.2 crore.

The covid-19 pandemic took a severe toll on SpiceJet. Its consolidated net loss jumped from ₹302 crore in 2018-19 to ₹937 crore in 2019-20, ₹1,030 crore in 2020-21, ₹1,744 crore in 2021-22 and at ₹1,513 crore in 2022-23. The airline reported a net profit of ₹197.6 crore in the June quarter this year.

Alongside, the airline's market share has been falling since the pandemic outbreak on account of shortage of funds, leaving it with 26 aircraft on the ground and an active fleet of nearly 40 aircraft.

Simultaneously, Singh also added that the company is completing formalities for filing application with the National Stock Exchange for listing on that platform.

