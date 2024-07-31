SpiceJet delayed the disbursement of June salaries amid financial difficulties, The Economic Times reported. The revelation adds to the airline’s ongoing financial struggles following a recent failure to meet its provident fund (PF) commitments.

SpiceJet, India's sixth largest airline with a market share of 4%, has delayed the disbursement of June salaries amid financial difficulties, The Economic Times reported. The development follows the airline's recent failure to meet its provident fund (PF) commitments.

The last provident fund deposit made by the Indian low-cost airline was in January 2022 for 11,581 employees, per a Business Standard report on July 8. The development regarding default surfaced after a query was sent to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The Gurgaon-headquartered airline has received several notices and summons from the EPFO over unpaid dues, but it has not responded yet.

SpiceJet, which has over 8,000 employees on its payroll, said it was disbursing salaries in a "phased manner," per The Economic Times. Mint could not independently confirm the development.

June salaries weren't credited on time, several SpiceJet employees informed the news daily. “The provident fund for the past few months, too, remains to be credited into our account," The Economic Times quoted a cabin crew member as saying.

"Salaries for June are being disbursed in a phased manner. To date, 95% of our employees have received their June salaries," a SpiceJet spokesperson informed the news daily. The spokesperson further clarified that this is an established salary disbursement practice over the past four years now, especially post-Covid.

SpiceJet spokesperson noted, “Clearing these dues remains our top priority," while admitting that there have been delays in depositing the PF amount for the last month as well.