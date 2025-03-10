Spotify’s India challenge: Turning subscriptions into profits

According to another report, India Year in Review 2024: Setting Stage for 2025, released on 10 March by Comscore India, YouTube was still the country’s leader in digital streaming, with 411 million unique visitors across desktop and mobile platforms in December 2024. However, Spotify, with 91 million unique visitors, has seen a growth spurt. The audio streaming platform, according to the report, recorded 46% year-on-year growth in total hours users spent on it, rising from 237 million in December 2023 to 347 million in December 2024.