Spotify needs to keep the price hits coming

Analysts expect at least some of that growth to come from price increases. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Spotify is planning such a move in several key markets this year. Spotify confirmed at least part of that report on Tuesday, with Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek telling analysts on the company’s earnings call that the company is planning to launch new music-only and audiobook-only tiers, though no timing or price details were given. In a note to clients earlier this month, Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI estimates that a $1-a-month price increase would boost the company’s revenue next year by $1 billion, while creating a separate plan for audiobooks could “potentially alleviate some investor concerns around Audiobook monetization."