Proptech unicorn Square Yards engages bankers for $300-mn IPO

Proptech unicorn Square Yards has engaged bankers to raise about $200-300 million through an initial public offering (IPO) over the next financial year, two people familiar with the matter said.
The company is in discussions with Axis Capital, JP Morgan, and BofA Securities to help with the listing, which will likely feature a mix of fresh equity and an offer for sale by current investors, they added. “The company is seeking a valuation of about $2 billion for the public offering,” one of these people said.
Square Yards, BofA Securities and JP Morgan declined to comment while Axis did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment.
Unicorn round
The development comes a few days after the integrated real estate and mortgage platform concluded a ₹900 crore ($95 million) fundraise at a $1 billion valuation. The capital was a mix of debt and equity and was anchored by EAAA Alternatives, with participation from global corporate credit manager Muzinich & Co.