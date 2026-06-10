Stadium workers near LA say they have a tentative deal, averting strike ahead of World Cup

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stadium workers near Los Angeles say they have reached a tentative contract deal with wage hikes and labor protections, averting a strike ahead of the U.S. men’s soccer team’s opening World Cup match Friday.

The union representing 2,000 bartenders, servers, cooks and dishwashers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, announced the details at a news conference Tuesday. The deal came after workers last week voted to authorize a strike when contract talks had stalled with the stadium’s food service provider, Legends Global.

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Workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11 said they wanted wage increases, protections from subcontracting and security on the job amid ramped-up immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The tentative contract will give stadium cooks among the highest wages for the job in the country, with many earning $40 an hour in about two years from now, said Kurt Petersen, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11. The contract would last through April 2028 — just ahead of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“We won massive raises,” Petersen said at the news conference, while workers cheered.

Some cooks currently make about $31 an hour and will see their hourly wages rise over the next two years to $38 or $39, said Islagisbel Castillo, 21, a suite cook on the bargaining committee. Workers will vote Wednesday on whether to ratify the deal.

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“This is a very proud moment for all of us,” said Yolanda Fierro, a suite runner at the stadium. “We really want to secure the safety of all our employees.”

In a statement, Legends Global said the company was pleased to reach an agreement with workers and looks forward to providing “an outstanding hospitality experience” at the World Cup matches in Inglewood.

Petersen said workers retained the right to strike in case of an immigration raid at work. He said it was the last issue on the table in negotiations with the company.

"No other collective bargaining agreement in the country preserves the right to strike in response to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids and attacks,” he said. “We hope we never need to use that right.”

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The World Cup is expected to draw millions of fans to matches across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, over 39 days this summer.

Eight matches are scheduled for SoFi Stadium, starting with Friday’s match between the U.S. and Paraguay. The stadium, which opened in 2020, seats 70,000 people and is home to the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

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Taxin reported from Santa Ana, Calif.