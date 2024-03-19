Stanley looks to replicate the water-bottle hype among guys

Beyond hammertone green

The Stanley customer only became known internally as a “she" in 2020, when Terence Reilly, the former chief marketing officer of Crocs, joined as president. Reilly, who liked to say his team had turned Crocs’ divisive shoes “from a meme to a dream," learned that the Quencher was becoming popular among a group of women in Utah, a few of whom ran a shopping blog called the Buy Guide, according to one of the blog’s co-founders.